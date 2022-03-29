Editor: Jim Rosensweet agrees with Biden's comments regarding a regime change for Russia. In fact, he thinks its a good idea to spend 100 million dollars of someones money to accomplish it. So how exactly would that be done? Maybe just offer Putin the $100 million to step aside? Being a woke liberal, he of course won't use the word assassination.
We need a change of leadership as well. Jimmy Carter has universally been regarded as the worst President in recent history, at least until Joe Biden came along. Our change will begin in 2022 and conclude in 2024 when the loonie liberals are voted out of office and our country can regain its place of leadership and independence in the world. Until then, God help us.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
