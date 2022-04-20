Editor: It seems writer James Koehler took exception to my response about the worst president ever and got off on some tangent about Jimmy Carter. It’s not surprising that his left wing derangement caused him to miss the point entirely though. Just to be clear, the worst President ever is our current one.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
