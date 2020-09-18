Editor: I read Norma Lembach’s letter to the editor regarding our national holidays. She is critical of Trump’s conservative supporters using those holiday weekends to get together and show their support for our President. However she overlooks the fact that her liberal cohorts use those same holidays to continue to demonstrate, loot, and burn down Portland, Seattle, Kenosha, etc. It’s the usual and expected double standard. She comments that the Trump people “use any excuse to wave their stupid flags” in his support. Norma, those are American flags being waved, the symbol of our nation and our freedom. I’m sorry you feel they are stupid. But then I’m sure like most Democrats, you neither fly the American flag, or even own one.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
