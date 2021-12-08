Editor: I’d like to respond the letter written by Jim Rosensweet. It seems he feels that he’s knows what’s best not only for himself, but for everyone else on the planet as well. To quote him, “If you want to risk your own life on some stupid idea that it is your right not to get the shot, I guess that’s your decision. But you do not have the right to risk my life.” As usual with this group, he has no tolerance for anyone who disagrees with him or shares a different opinion. Apparently its a “stupid idea” for someone to not allow the federal government to inject themselves with some unknown, unproven, and ever changing vaccine. Don’t forget your booster! And, hospital workers do have the right to make choices.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
[139 words]
(1) comment
Actually Jim Vann... It's a case of public safety and patient safety. There are times when personal choice applies, but not when you can put others at risk. That should never be a freedom we are allowed. If it was, we would have families filling the morgues from drunk driving accidents. Follow the actual science and data. The Federal Government isn't trying to kill you. The vaccine is safe and effective, and while nobody said it was 100%, it's a proven way to get this virus behind us and have less people dying while gasping for air. Community transmission is greatly reduced when the virus can't find a suitable host to spread it so easily. I got the vaccine, and the booster, and feel so much better about myself knowing I'm less likely to be responsible for killing someone else. Try looking at it from a different perspective...
