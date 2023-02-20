Editor: On Feb. 2nd I wrote a letter that apparently struck a nerve with some of our more liberal minded residents as they are still responding to it. It seems they just can’t “let it go,” blaming Trump for everything they imagine. Mr. Miles wants to inform us that all the equipment that was left behind in Biden’s frantic pull out of Afghanistan was rendered useless. I don’t remember any news reporting those facts, I do remember seeing the Taliban ‘high five-ing’ one another as they drove the equipment by news cameras though. And again, no mention as to the fate of the “human friendlies” left behind? Perhaps that’s one of those perceptual things that Mr. Miles refers to?
He tries to balance his response by indicating that both sides share some blame and he is correct in that. But then he makes the statement, “All you Trumpers think the events of Jan. 6th were OK.”
