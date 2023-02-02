Editor: Apparently Mr. Koehler took exception to the letter that I wrote. He also missed the point. He correctly states that the pull out of Afghanistan was negotiated by then President Trump (Biden couldn’t negotiate himself out of a paper sack) but Trump never got to complete the pull out. He didn’t have to negotiate anything with the Taliban, it was our equipment and it would not have been left by Trump for our enemies to use. Trump’s plan was to leave a residual force, Biden ignored that. Mr. Koehler fails to make any comment about people left behind, so I guess that part was okay? The point that he missed is that after abandoning $83B in equipment in Afghanistan with no real accomplishment, now we’re dumping $27B (and counting) into the Ukraine, to what end? The end might be getting dragged into a war with Russia. I knew somebody would find a way to blame Trump for this Mr. Koehler. But at least can we agree that President Bumble is the worst ever?
Jim Vann
