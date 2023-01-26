Editor: The Biden administration has just announced that they plan to give Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks at a cost to the taxpayer of about $400 Million.
Since Feb. of 2022,that will total $27 Billion in security aid to Ukraine according to Newsweek.
Shortly after the election, President Bumble and his staff made the decision to pull out of Afghanistan and abandon $82.9 Billion in military equipment and training, according to Forbes.
Not to mention the America friendly personnel that were left behind. Not only have we heard almost nothing about those people (but one can guess their fate), Biden officials then directed federal agencies to scrub their websites of official reports detailing the equipment and training provided to Afghan security forces, again from Forbes for those of you alleging Fox News bias.
So what ever your political affiliation, don’t you have to ask yourself, what’s going on here?
And while your pondering that question you might also ask yourself if President Bumble and his administration aren’t the worst this country has ever endured? It’s said about Democrats, they are best at growing government, spending taxpayer money, and going to war. Guess what’s coming?
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
