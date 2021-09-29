Editor: In response to the front page article regarding Mohave County having the worst percentage of vaccines in the state. That’s understandable as the article points out that the population is mostly conservative and therefore does not need the government to make choices for them.
As a conservative, we are quite comfortable making our own choices, especially regarding our health, and that of others. Mr. John Buonauro apparently has given up that choice and feels that he and government should decide these things for us. He’s probably in favor of giving up a lot more as well, like the Second Amendment.
I’ll bet if he switched his news channel once in while he might come to understand why so many are not only suspicious of the benefits of the vaccine, but of the government that is pushing it so strongly.
Perhaps if every week was not a contradiction in the numbers of cases and side affects of the vaccine, there would be more confidence in it? VP Harris once said, “If Trump is offering it, I’m not taking it.” Remember that? So now it’s a reversal.
Jim Vann
Lake Havasu City
Yikes, another one! What does it take to be so stupid that you actually feel, "As a conservative, we are quite comfortable making our own choices...?" The point is that your choice endangers everyone else and you do not have that right! I am so glad these fools were not around in the 1950s. Had they been polio wold still be killing and maiming thousands of people a year.
