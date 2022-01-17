Editor: Kudos to the Arizona State Senator for introducing a bill commemorating the former president’s “reign of error” by naming a highway after him — what a great idea! Why not name a landfill after him as well? I can see the blazing neon now: “Welcome to Trump’s Dump — bury all your hopes and dreams here!” Perhaps the Cyber Ninjas will locate the 11,870 missing and stolen ballots in the mounds of trash.
Later on, the dump could transition to a theme park —”Be sure to visit Trumpty- Dumptyville for really good time”
Every 6th of January should be recognized as a day of mourning. It was much more a day of organized insurrection than one of protest.
We all know who was responsible — perhaps one day he will acknowledge his involvement, but then again, he has yet to find a mirror he doesn’t like!
JJ Schultz
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.