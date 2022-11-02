Editor: Once again Kandi Finfrock spews hate and spreads lies hoping they will be taken as truth by the Trump GOP. Once again she is misinformed. Paul Pelosi’s attacker was named David DePape not Paul Depage. OK, maybe it was a typo, but she uses it a few different times.

She mentions Marcio Rubio’s canvasser being brutally attacked when he knocked on a door, and the person who opened the door was a Rubio hater…..Fox News got it wrong again! Christopher Monson was walking on the sidewalk passing out flyers for Rubio and DeSantas. He got into an argument with two men that said he could not pass because he was a Republican.

