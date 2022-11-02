Editor: Once again Kandi Finfrock spews hate and spreads lies hoping they will be taken as truth by the Trump GOP. Once again she is misinformed. Paul Pelosi’s attacker was named David DePape not Paul Depage. OK, maybe it was a typo, but she uses it a few different times.
She mentions Marcio Rubio’s canvasser being brutally attacked when he knocked on a door, and the person who opened the door was a Rubio hater…..Fox News got it wrong again! Christopher Monson was walking on the sidewalk passing out flyers for Rubio and DeSantas. He got into an argument with two men that said he could not pass because he was a Republican.
One attacker kicked Monson in the head and then went and got his two German shepherds from his car and tried to get them to attack Monson, before neighborhood residents intervened and the two attackers were arrested. No knife was used. Violence of any kind should never be tolerated.
This attack was vile and should never have occurred but, Ms. Finfrock, as usual, your story differs from the truth. You say DePape is a far left supporter of BLM and flew a gay pride flag. Tucker Carlson is the only one I have heard say this.
All of DePape’s FB posts, which have since been taken down (PBS has them), involve hate and conspiracies.
You paint Monson as just a canvasser supporting his candidate but fail to mention that he is tied to bigotry, anti-Semitism, the proud boys and other hate groups and has said, who ever moves to Miami needs to conform, because it is a federal-occupied Dixie.
He has been arrested for aggravated assault and inciting a riot at a rally while waving a confederate flag. We need to condemn all violence and hate or sadly, we will destroy our “UNITED” States of America and soon.
