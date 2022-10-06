Editor: I have started so many letters in response to letters from Kandi Finfrock, that I have lost count. Then I came to this conclusion….nothing I or anyone else can say will open her eyes. One of her letters used these words for the LGBTQIA community……”depraved conduct, behavior that would make normal people cringe, deviancy, a losing sense of morality and evil is reigning supreme”.
All I can say to Ms. Finfrock, is, get your head out of the sand. You need to just live your life as you wish and let others live theirs. As to Lou Wilber’s comment, Republicans haven’t had any influence in the House or Senate. What? In 2012, the Senate Majority leader said he would do everything in his power to make Obama a one term President. What about Merrick Garland who by all rights should be on the Supreme Court today? I consider that quite a bit of influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.