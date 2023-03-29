Editor: I’m never sure where to start, when responding to a letter by Kandi Finfrock.
Like our previous President, she just spews name calling, hate, lies and delusions. Ms. Finfrock, you will never get it since you have been fed lies by your beloved Fox News. Fox News and their on-air personalities (not news anchors by any stretch of the imagination), have admitted on tape and text, that they never believed the 2020 election was stolen from Trump but continued to tell these lies to their viewers. You and the MAGA crows bought it, hook, line and sinker.
