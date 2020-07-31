Mainly sunny. Very hot. High 116F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Updated: August 1, 2020 @ 12:41 am
Editor: I am asking all who are part of the silent majority to stand together for our freedom and country. By flying the American Flag until after the election for President. Showing we are all united as one.
JM Barlow
Lake Havasu City
