Editor: Is the right time to suspend the requirement of wearing masks in all stores as the pandemic is still here? We may be down in numbers but with all the people coming into our town they are still bringing in the virus. We have seen our numbers go down, but the virus is still lurking and hold on. It has been proven that the wearing of masks had been working, but by taking off the restrictions the mayor is opening up for a new wave in our town.
I know wearing a mask is not fun but being in the hospital and using a ventilator is not fun either and can lead to losing your life. I see that wearing a mask and taking all the precautions can bring and end to the pandemic quicker.
Please, Mr. Mayor, put the restriction back on pray that will see an end to this virus.
Joan Garnett
Lake Havasu City
Agreed, but you have to realize the gene pool cleansing crowd have their "rights." The best we can do is to make certain we avoid them like the plague - pun intended. And of course Typhoid Donnie will be out and about this weekend being the nations greatest superspreader of the trump virus. Time for our local contingent of fools to get up another boat parade!
