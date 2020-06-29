Editor: What is wrong with our Mayor? Most of Arizona is having face masks required but Havasu is not. We have had an upsurge in our virus cases but no word from our Mayor requiring face masks. When you go into the grocery stores very few people are wearing a face mask. With all the visitors we have it seems they should be required. Many of us who live here year round are put in harm’s way. Please required the masks to protect all our citizens.
Joan Garnett
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
