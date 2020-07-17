Editor: As an elderly person I have personally followed all the mandated rules set forth by the Centers for Disease Control, the governor and our mayor. I’ve been staying at home for four months, getting my supplies and groceries at curb side pick up and only going out when needed for doctor visits and other vital appointments. I did go inside Walmart yesterday and to my surprise saw some people without masks. I asked the door attendant why some people I saw going in had not masks, she replied they could not enforce the required masks until Saturday. I thought the word “required” (the dictionary definition is “insist upon, demand, compel”) meant you have to wear a mask. I am wearing a mask to protect others, but you do not have to protect me? Let’s start protecting all of us, not just the people who follow the requirement rules.
Joan Garnett
Lake Havasu City
