Editor: I was saddened to see the article on the front page of the Sunday paper noting that some of the good people in our city have chosen to focus on one definition of a word over others to criticize the choice of a young and dynamic organization’s name. Creative Comrades support entrepreneurs and others to collaborate in business efforts. Their name shares something in common with a venerable national association, established in 1899, to which many of our military veterans proudly belong. The Congressional Charter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States purposes are “ – fraternal, patriotic, historical, charitable, and educational, and are: 1. To preserve and strengthen comradeship among its members; 2. To assist worthy comrades”, as well as to maintain “true allegiance to the Government of the U.S.”, to care for the widows and orphans of veterans, to foster “true patriotism”, and to defend our country.
The Communist Party has long been defunct. Our beloved VFW remains a strong and vital advocate for American veterans. Let’s avoid applying this sort of ugly ‘political correctness’ to either the Creative Comrades or to my beloved VFW.
Joan McDermott
Lake Havasu City
