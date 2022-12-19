Editor: Let’s not let communities like Lake Havasu get bypassed by the next big infrastructure project. When the Interstate Highway System first came along, many small towns were bypassed by the new roads. The interstates took travelers off small-town main streets, costing countless jobs and destroying hundreds of small towns across the country. I don’t want that to happen to Lake Havasu City when the next big infrastructure project, electric vehicle charging networks, comes. Arizona is set to receive more than $76 million in federal grant money to build fast charging stations across the state. The Lake Havasu City government needs to see the opportunity here. Think of what electric vehicle charging stations could do for our businesses. Rather than stopping at gas stations along Highway 95, EV owners passing through on their way to Kingman, Laughlin, and Las Vegas could stop near our local businesses while they wait for their cars to charge. Interstates forced travelers away from downtowns; this is our chance to bring them to our business areas. Like it or not, electric cars are the future. If we don’t accept this reality and adapt, our town will be left behind.
Joan McDermott
