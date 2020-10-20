Editor: I have had a number of people call and complain to me about their political signs being torn down or stolen, sometimes repeatedly. I would like to remind everyone that such behavior is not just reprehensible, but illegal. Per Arizona Code 16-1019 “It is a class 2 misdemeanor for any person to knowingly remove, alter, deface or cover any political sign....”
Please people, respect the law and everyone’s right to express their political opinions.
Joan McDermott
Lake Havasu City
