Editor: I’m writing this letter to you and copies will be sent to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
This is about the articles in the paper regarding becoming a constitutional sanctuary county and city.
It appears to me that the reason for this is that certain people who have called themselves the Lake Havasu City Patriots are behind this movement. It doesn’t seem to me that’s who they are. What they want from my understanding is that they don’t want to abide by the health and safety rules that we all should be doing. If we don’t work together (as right now we’re not), this virus is not going to get better. Mask wearing, social distancing, etc. have worked. Just look at the facts. We need to keep doing this.
Just look at the rate of increase of cases and deaths. The hospitals are overwhelmed and no ICU beds available. We need to listen to the experts (CDC, Mohave County Health Director) and not to people who feel their rights are being taken away because of a “phony-baloney pandemic”. We need strong leaders that can make the hard decisions for people and get us on the right track. I feel that a lot of the public is unaware of this movement. Lots of people don’t get the paper and aren’t socializing as much so communication isn’t been shared. For a few members of the board, making a decision like this needs a great deal of thought. We don’t want to have unintentional consequences.
JoAnn Fischetti
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
You're right JoAnn, the Lake Havasu City Patriots are anything but patriots.
We have a Constitution that is in full force right now, these people are trying to get others to believe that we have no rights unless the local politicians give them to us. They don't even understand our Constitution and the rights and responsibilities we have as citizens. They just want to enjoy their 'personal' rights while ignoring their responsibilities as citizens to the others in our community. Their view of our country is very self-centered and selfish.
What is a patriot? Here's one definition; Patriotism or national pride is the feeling of love, devotion, and sense of attachment to a homeland and alliance with other citizens who share the same sentiment. This attachment can be a combination of many different feelings relating to one's own homeland, including ethnic, cultural, political or historical aspects.
This whole phony Lake Havasu City Patriots group came about because they don't want to follow public health measures to try and save other American citizens from the current pandemic. They can't even come together for the good of our community...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.