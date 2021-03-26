Editor: In response to several opinions to the vaccine and not getting theirs. First, I was under the impression that the distribution was based on population. Which I figure out to be where you reside full time by how you file your federal income taxes or based on census. Which means that snowbirds should be getting theirs at their home base. Not here. I’m not against snowbirds at all. I have several neighbors and friends that made a smart decision not to travel and didn’t come this year. Hoping they’ll be here the end of this year.
The next opinion is about the way the rollout has been handled. Really! The government had months and months to figure this out. The vaccine will eventually be coming. Did no one say how we are going to handle this? I don’t know the logistics on how to do this but I guess no one else did either. All of that should have been in place and ready to go. And now they keep lowering the age on who gets the vaccine is ridiculous. They haven’t even done the population for the first group.. So now you added thousands of thousand of more people to the overtaxed appointments. Wow! The leadership from the beginning at the top to present date is way lacking. I sure hope everyone remembers this when voting comes around.
On a good note, my 92-year-old neighbor and my husband and I got our first shots at Sunrise Pharmacy. We had signed up for a wait list at several locations as well as tried all the websites with no luck. Thank you Sunrise. They called and were organized, on time, courteous, and we were in and out in no time.
JoAnn Fischetti
Lake Havasu City
