Editor: I read (with dismay) the front page article in Friday’s newspaper titled “State Senate panel OKs plan for concealed weapons in college classrooms, dorms”.
I am a gun owner, raised in Michigan — in a “hunting” family — we hunted. When we got angry/unhappy we didn’t take our gun to school. I have lived in Lake Havasu City since 1978. I understand people in Arizona think they are still in the Wild West.
The Republican lawmakers ignored the arguments by the chief of police at ASU, who said .. I quote the newspaper here (who quoted the Chief) “I’m here to tell you from first-hand experience that university students make very poor decisions on a daily basis, sometimes hourly basis”; “Adding guns to an already high-risk environment of alcohol, drugs, overreaction, lack of life experience and immaturity is a very dangerous combination.” He went on to say that doesn’t even take into account mental health issues and students who are considering suicide.
Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, is not more qualified to make decisions about carrying concealed weapons onto a university campus than the chief of police.
Arizona gun laws generally allow people who are 21 — and who are otherwise allowed to possess firearms — to conceal carry handguns without a CCW permit. Open carry is 18. Mistakes will be made. Mistakes are deadly.
I do not believe more guns will make a safer campus. I do not feel safer when I see you with a gun on your side in meetings, or — in Chico’s Tacos of all places. I really don’t trust you. Am I really supposed to feel safer because you have a gun?
I hope Sen. Rogers stands up, takes responsibility if/when shootings occur at the colleges. I am appalled.
JoAnn Gronskei
Lake Havasu City
"I do not feel safer when I see you with a gun on your side, I really don't trust you."
