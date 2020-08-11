Editor: To the folks in Arizona and most particularly Lake Havasu City: I have been a resident of Lake Havasu City for over 41 years.
I was 24 when I moved here. I raised a family here, worked here and retired here.
To those of you who think we don’t need our winter visitors: You are pretty clueless, to put it mildly. They have bought homes here, rented here, shopped here, dined out here, bought cars here.
You must be ignorant to think they do not add to our economy. I get very tired (have for years) of the people here that complain about the visitors.
This town is still here and the majority of you have moved in because of the fact that tourism is big in this town; and you probably used to come and party here.
Do you really think the city would have grown without tourism?
The winter visitors don’t have anything but a positive impact on our economy.
Most of you have lived here how many years? And have you helped the city grow?
Wear your masks, please, we need the tourism. And I really enjoy our visitors, many are important in my life and in the life of Lake Havasu City.
The city would have died without tourism.
Wear your masks please, help curb the virus. No it won’t stop it, but you can do your part by slowing the spread.
The attitude of ‘we don’t need the visitors’ is foolhardy.
We do. Please help make Lake Havasu City a place people want to come to.
JoAnn Gronskei
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.