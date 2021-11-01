Editor: As our supply chain is more and more broken and our grocery store shelves empty, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is home bottle-feeding his adopted kids with his husband. He said, “This is important work.” Huh. Hire a nanny and do your job; what would he have done if he had been elected president?!
Joann Whelan
Prescott
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.