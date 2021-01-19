Editor: Let’s all start the New Year off to a good start. Wouldn’t it be nice if we opened our paper to see positives in our letters to you.
Mean words don’t heal or help! Now is the time to try to come together and be decent to all.
We really were all created equal so please, let’s try it. We always thought of our town as a friendly, wonderful place to live. Lets set a good example for all children. Keep safe.
Joanne Harstad
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
I know that as of noon tomorrow my comments will be very positive as President Biden brings democracy back to our nation and the horrors of the past four years are removed as quickly as possible. And I will be VERY positive when it comes to reporting on the hundreds of indictments that will be brought against Typhoid Donnie.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.