Editor: Years ago I found a wonderful article written by Robert Hastings about “The Station” which I have tried to follow.
He writes many of us wait all our lives for the end of the station. We will do that when kids are gone, or when we retire or pay off our mortgage, but when we reach end of station we realize that the journey was the joy.
Relish the moment, laugh more and cry less. Watch our beautiful sunsets. Life must be lived as we go along. We have no idea when our lives will change in a minute.
I especially think this is so important as I am caregiver 24/7 for my dear husband of 63 years and no one knows when this can happen to you.
Be kind to others , help others if you can.. This is healthy for all of us and especially for our children and grandchildren.
Take care, be safe and happy. It really helps your body and mind.
Joanne Harstad
Lake Havasu City
