Editor: It’s so sad to hear so many negative letters each day so, before you buy a bunch of “stuff” for family and friends this holiday season, try asking then what they really need.
Maybe they need help with a utility bill or car payment or rent
Maybe they need a kid-free night and could use a free babysitter
Maybe they need a night off of cooking and could use a homemade meal.
Maybe they need help with gas for their car.
Maybe they need a night out with friends.
Maybe they need a cup of coffee and someone to just listen.
Maybe they need help making the holidays bright for their children.
Maybe they need help in some other way but they either don’t know how to ask for help or are embarrassed to ask.
Maybe you could be the one to give them what they really need this season, rather than just more “stuff”
Please do above things with safety and have a wonderful, safe holiday season.
Joanne Harstad
Lake Havasu City
