Marijuana is legal in Arizona for medicinal and recreational use. It has become big business across the state.
The Arizona Department of Revenue estimates that since recreational sales began in 2021, it has totaled more than $2.6 billion in sales.
4/20 celebrations have long moved passed the counterculture protests to an extensive marketing campaign for the cannabis industry. The festivities are an opportunity to promote the industry and its products.
It’s hard to ignore the influence young people face when celebrities, influencers and businesses push their products and brands. Parents should be aware of this influence and have constructive conversations with their kids about marijuana and its associated risks.
“Age matters the first time that someone uses marijuana,” said Marcel Gemme, Founder & CEO of Addicted.org. “There is a reason to worry for teens. THC has addictive properties that young developing brains are more susceptible to.”
In Arizona, about 8% of 12- to 17-year-olds reported using drugs in the last month.
Among those teens, 80% had used marijuana in the last month, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics.
The small and frequent conversations that parents have with their kids have a real tangible impact on their choices with marijuana and other drugs.
Talking often builds an open, trusting relationship. Consider some of the following goals and pointers:
Show disapproval of underage marijuana use, alcohol use and illegal drug use. Parents are the leading influence on their child’s decision to use drugs or alcohol.
Always show genuine care about their health, wellness and success, and reinforce why they should not use marijuana.
Make a point of being a good source of factual information. When an answer is unavailable, search it out together.
Pay attention to what they are up to and let them see this because it does help reduce risky behaviors.
Help build their ability to avoid peer pressure. Rehearse scenarios and practice what to say.
Lead by example. Actions are just as important as what is said. Avoid lecturing, threatening and using scare tactics.
Ask their opinions and answer their questions. The conversation goes both ways.
Early prevention and education efforts go a long way. Marijuana companies are involved in 4/20 celebrations; new customers are always needed.
There is a strong influence on young people, yet prevention efforts may help prevent drug use altogether.
Jody Boulay is a mother of two with a passion for helping others. She currently works as a community outreach coordinator for Addicted.org to help spread awareness of the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
