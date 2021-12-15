Editor: I admit I sometime chuckle at the letters and onions that address vulgarity on flags. Mr. Elbert and others object due to having to explain it to their grandchildren. I can just about assure you, you don’t. In fact if you ask them they will probably explain it to you. Maybe when you and I were the grandchild, or child, that was the case. I truly believe it is your politics that object. Were you offended when the Michigan Congressperson upon reelection in 2018 was asked what her first congregational action would be. Her response “Impeach the M F’er”.
I understand it is common language within the hall of Congress.
Regarding vulgarity, have you strolled by Rotary Park skate park, or walked the park paths? As I was leaving the bench (one honoring my wife) within the butterfly trail, approaching me four female teeny boppers.
I believe they were seeing how many times the F-bomb could be used in a single sentence. One young lady was seeing how many consecutive times she could use it. As we passed, one spoke out thanking me for my service (Veteran’s Cap). The apparent leader called out “Why the F did you say that, for which she retorted “He’s a veteran.” Walk by schools at dismissal or college campuses It’s part of the psychology curriculum.
Curious? Do you go to the movies, Watch regular cable TV. Programs like Paramount’s Yellowstone. If they cut vulgarity from the script it’d be a silent film. Cut the violence and sex it’d be no longer that a Medicare commercial. Honestly I do not condone any of this activity. If you are really serious as to influencing the upbringing of your grandchildren take them to your place of worship.
Finally, I digress. For those who want Happy Holidays, without Christ there would be no holiday. So to all a Merry Christmas and wishing a vulgar-less New Year.
Joe Bernhardt
Lake Havasu City
