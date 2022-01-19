Editor: After reviewing recent letters, I could not help but wanting to respond. I fully agree with Mr. JJ Shultz. We need a vast “Trump Dump.” For next year we are going to need a landfill to bury the present administration’s policies, especially those affecting energy independence and inflation. Rules promoting voter fraud buried with all aforementioned, wrapped in the vulgar flags. Win or lose let us show we are of moral character.
Lastly too the tumultuous mandates. Speaking of mandates I refer to Mr. James Koehler’s article. The comparison of Washington State and Arizona. He refers that their reduced numbers of covid cases verses ours is due to their governor’s aggressive mask mandate. I feel it is because this time of year half the State of Washington’s population is in Arizona. And those I know here are not wearing masks.
Now to Mr. John Wensing. To have such hatred in your heart that one would label anyone with an Eastern European name or of Chinese ethnicity a communist has got a real disdain for anything relative. Should I not eat those restaurants in town, nor seek medical or dental if Chinese, for are they communist? Strongly suggest you never do one of those Ancestry deals. You are entitled to your opinions, but when you spew that type of venom it is felt you’s be a hard person to be around if not sharing your view. Turn off the political channels and go for long walks. It’ll change your disposition.
Joe Bernhardt
Lake Havasu City
