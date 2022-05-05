Editor: This week happens to be National Teacher Appreciation Week, and I have a few recommendations on how to best celebrate teachers.
Legislators and representatives, you can start by increasing teacher pay, and by giving teachers a livable wage, the teacher shortage will then cease to exist.
You might also want to stop passing meaningless legislation that threatens teachers and belittles the profession.
Parents, you don’t need to buy your child’s teacher gifts ( please no more coffee mugs ). However, a kind, handwritten note is always appreciated. Another much appreciated gift would be to speak respectfully to your child’s teacher, being aware of “tone and delivery” when discussing issues. We all have bad days, but speaking civilly is always appreciated. Great teachers are a treasure, they spend up to eight hours daily, five days a week with your child.
As a country we are losing certified teachers at an alarming pace. Those that entered the field of teaching did so, because they wanted to make a difference in the future of our youth, and what a noble cause that is. However, many have learned that they can no longer afford to house and feed their own children, and they are seeking employment in various other fields. Working in a cubicle answering phones might not be a s rewarding as growing young minds, but it pays the bills. If you are reading this letter to the editor, then you can thank probably thank your primary grade teacher for that !
Joe Bill Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.