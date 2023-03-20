Editor: The Republican party is in the process of destroying American democracy . Its organizers have infiltrated the highest echelons of state and federal government and have instigated acts of violence directed against elected officials. The threat is real and the target is the 2024 presidential election.

Trump limped from the White House , roundly condemned for having instigated the insurrection on January 6th with the help of Republican lawmakers. The reality was stark and undeniable. Trump is a petty autocrat, willing to torch democracy to cling to power.

