Survivors of the deadly fires in Maui are being offered a $700-per-household payment by FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency) and temporary shelter.

But in Maui, $700 doesn’t go far. Estimated monthly living costs for a family of four are $7,203. The token $700 represents less than 10 percent of a family’s living costs, an insult to the suffering residents who have, in some cases, lost everything they own.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

Roger Pries

Everything that Joe said is true. In Bidens world America is last. He is so indebted to Ukraine because of all the payoffs he and his family have received. The Ukrainian so called leader has so much dirt on Biden and he probably keeps reminding Biden that if he doesn't keep the money flowing he'll spill the beans. Same with China, they will blackmail Biden if he ever does something that they don't like. What a dilemma for the American people. Sadly there are many who hated Trump so much that they'd rather see a career corrupt swamp creature in the WH. And we see first hand how the demorats operate with all the sham indictments directed at Trump and others that supported him. This is right out of a 3rd. world playbook. The press is also guilty of covering up all Bidens crimes. I just don't understand the people who support Biden and his criminal administration. Everything that Biden has done since he was given the office by fraud has been a disaster for America and it's people. Can't let this news report go, I see in Illinois they are going to allow illegals to become police officers. Now lets get this straight, illegals who have been given a badge and a gun are going to be able to arrest American citizens. Talk about lunatics, Just watch other leftest demorat cities will follow that lead. God help us.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.