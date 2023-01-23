A week after Joe Biden became president, he signed Executive Order 14008, which announced his commitment to protect 30 percent of U.S. land and water – 41.5 million acres per year – by 2030.

On May 6, 2021, the Department of the Interior published “Conserving and Restoring America the Beautiful,” a preliminary report about what’s become known as the “30 x 30” plan. Under the Department of Interior’s direction, in collaboration with the Agriculture and Commerce departments and consistent with Biden’s executive order, the report reaffirmed the mission to conserve within the next seven years at least 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters.

