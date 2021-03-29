Editor: A new study was released from some incredible research providing us even further insights into the “at risk” populations for covid-19.
The World Obesity Federation’s research analyzed data from 160 countries. It determined that, of the 2.5 million reported covid-19 deaths as of this February, 2.2 million were in countries where more than half of the population is considered to be overweight. We already know that the majority of covid-19 mortalities happen at 65 years or older, with patients that have at least two or three underlying comorbidities. And now we know that across all age groups, 88% of all reported covid-19 deaths happened in the most overweight countries. Not a single country where the average adult BMI was below 25 experienced a high covid-19 mortality rate. Not one. Even more telling is that covid-19 mortality rates were more than 10 times higher in countries where the prevalence of obesity was more than 50% of adults. And in the U.S. alone, 63.5% of all covid-19 hospitalizations were attributable to patients with diabetes, high BMI, hypertension, and heart failure. These are all conditions that are a result of obesity.
Joe Nollet
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
And you point is?
Fat shaming, I guess.
Sugar water, Coca-Cola, has determined that our taste palate enjoys between 24g and 34g of sugar in each serving. Read the label. If one is smart and disciplined you will take that orange/cranberry juice and cut it 50% with water reducing sugar and caloric intake. Do it.
