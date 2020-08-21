Editor: During a July 14 webinar with Robert Redfield, , director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he spoke about the actual risk to school-age children, he said, “The risk per 100,000, so far into the outbreak, six months into it… we’re looking at about 0.1 per 100,000. So another way to say that… it’s one in a million.”
He continued on to compare that to the influenza: “If you do the same thing for influenza deaths for school-age children over the last five years, they’re anywhere from five to 10 times greater.”
And the saddest comment that he made was this: “But there has been another cost that we’ve seen, particularly in high schools. We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from covid. We’re seeing far greater deaths from drug overdose… than we are seeing the deaths from covid.”
Absolutely heartbreaking. The shutting down schools is causing more deaths than covid-19 itself.
Again, these comments were from the director of the CDC. It is nearly impossible to understand what kind of decision making is happening at the state level. We have to get the kids back in school.
I’m sending my best wishes to all of the parents out there who are struggling with any of these issues. I know it hasn’t been easy.
The webinar is available online.
Joe Nollet
Lake Havasu City
