Editor: Voters: Vote Democrat and make America just like Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore and New York City. Prepare and get your guns ready to defend yourself and property with no police protection. Then we will have made America: One nation under the devil.
Or Vote Republican and keep America one nation under God! Personally, I like it this way.
Joe Sanfilippo
Lake Havasu City
