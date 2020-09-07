Editor: The two party political system has worked very well keeping a positive balance from both Republican and Demnocratic Government.
Unfortunately we now have a Socialist party pushing their way into our once stable government.
They put up an old Politician with name recognition that is senile up front to be President. If he wins you know he will be declared incompetent and Kamala Harris will be the Socialist President.. controlled by the radical Social Party..To take complete control they must take our guns, get rid of the Police and the law system all of this they are presently involved with doing. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to see what is happening to are a great nation.
Joe Sanfillipo
Lake Havasu City
