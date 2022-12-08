Editor: I read Bob Feliciano’s letter stating his concerns with early voting/mail ballots. I’d suggest those with concerns research the safety measures that are in place to secure these early voting ballots. Here are a few of the safety measures. 1. Tamper evident envelopes. 2. Online tracking of your ballot. 3. Secure drop off locations 4. Thorough signature verification. It’s clear that allowing for early voting/mail in ballots is a guaranteed way to allow more of our working, traveling, and elderly citizens to cast their vote. Obviously, Republicans would prefer less of these Americans to vote, because it’s not in their party’s interest. I’d suggest the Republican Party clean up their act, and purge themselves of the dishonest, self serving fringe candidates and earn the Trust of American voters.
Joe Thomas
