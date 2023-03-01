Editor: I’m a huge fan of local newspapers, and the ability of these newspapers to connect and inform community members. However, I find it tiring that some particular community members choose to constantly harp on our differences, often referring to some of us as “snowflakes,” “Lefties,” etc. I would have to believe that the majority of us can appreciate the diversity of our fellow citizens.
Joe Thomas
