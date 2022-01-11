Editor: I recently visited a store here in Lake Havasu City, and witnessed an older gentleman verbally lashing out at a woman simply because she was wearing a mask for self protection. One of his very loud statements was that “covid is just like any flu or bad cold”. God bless the First Amendment, which allows us the opportunity to say and express our thoughts and feelings. That same amendment affords many folks the opportunity to be publicly rude, offensive, ignorant and completely out of line. I am a true believer in science, and I have chosen to get and maintain all of my recommended vaccinations. I personally couldn’t care less if someone else chooses to remain unvaccinated (personal choice). However, that choice might mean that you can’t eat inside certain restaurants, go on cruise ships or visit other countries. These are referred to as consequences of your personal choosing. Please don’t moan and whine, that makes you sound like a fragile snowflake.
Lastly, my apologies to the woman that you berated for wearing her mask. Ma’am, I appreciate your choice of wearing your mask, whether it be to protect yourself, or to protect someone dear to you! You too are afforded the freedom of being part of the solution.
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.