Editor: I have recently begun attending the LHC council meetings in order to show my support of our Mayor and the city council members. These meetings are held at the police station about every two weeks. Each meeting starts with a pledge of allegiance to the flag and a prayer. This is followed by the public speaking their grievances about one thing or another to the council. These public speakers are made up of business leaders, housewives, mad haters, and the likes. I am so impressed with our mayor and the council members for remaining so polite and professional while being bombarded with mostly nonsensical word garbage. Last week a very insane or drug impaired woman rambled on about everything and nothing while the council listened patiently until the obligatory timer sounded. She was followed by a “retired” police officer warning us of the dangers of drag shows, all while quoting the numerical violation codes that a drag show would bring. She also informed the council that cabarets were illegal within city limits. I googled “cabarets” and the definition is a show where food and alcohol is served. That means no live entertainment at any restaurants in town. Anyway, I highly recommend you attend some of these meetings in an act of civic duty or pure entertainment.
Joe Thomas
