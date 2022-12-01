Editor: I’m writing in response to Mr.. Graveline’s letter regarding the economic loss caused by aborting future tax payers. First of all, I love babies! I also love the benefits of tax revenue. Mr. Graveline pointed out that the average American will pay $487,407 in taxes during their lifetime. He then multiplied that number by 63 million aborted babies, and eventually came up with ten trillion in lost tax revenue. Well, I’ll remind him that many of these babies would have been born to young women suffering from extreme economic hardships.
Which typically would leave the taxpayers with footing the bill to provide for these children to age 18. That cost equates to about $312,000 per child, or a total of 19.66 trillion dollars.
