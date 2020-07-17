Editor: I’m responding to Kurt Krueger’s letter on July 17 titled “whose science?” I’ll start with the memory of Kurt’s lengthy and very dated lecture on the shortcomings of masks. He made it clear none of us should be wearing masks, based upon his experience from 50 years ago. Whose science? Infectious disease scientists. Science is the answer to your question Kurt. Not a politician feverishly trying to get re-elected at all costs and not his cohorts — not even his radical followers.
I’m not sure where Kurt gets his information and statistics, but I’ll spare you the list of his “disinformation.” I’d challenge individuals to take the time to Google such information before taking such things as “facts.” Kurt states that kids don’t typically get covid-19, and they tend not to spread it to others. He did note that few kids have underlying conditions. It is true that “most” kids don’t have serious side effects. But there is little to no information on children as spreaders.
As an educator, I will tell you first hand, there are a hell of a lot of children with asthma, and that’s a huge “underlying” condition. I’m sickened by the fact that this virus has politicized masks and now children and teachers. Kurt says this is a huge global hoax cooked up to bring down one man, a reality TV star with a broken moral compass. I’m impressed with our local school leaders, they are considering facts over political fodder, they are placing the safety and welfare of students and teachers over political extremism!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.