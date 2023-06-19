Editor: I’m responding to Mr. Krueger’s letter asking for an explanation of PRIDE. With the help of Google, and a lifetime of not residing under a Rock, I’d like to help inform Mr. Krueger.
As per the National LGBTQ Association website, PRIDE Month is a governmentally recognized affirmation of the gay community, with its origins beginning shortly after the Stonewall Riots of the 1960’s. The acronym PRIDE is listed as:
P: professionalism- being competent and accountable. R: Respect- to treat others as you wish to be treated. I: Integrity- to be ethical, fair and sincere. D: Diversity- to appreciate and celebrate the differences in others.
E: excellence- to be dedicated and motivated, while supporting others in their endeavors.
Mr. Krueger asked if someone is supposed to be proud of a son wearing a prom dress. Being a parent of two sons, I can say that I can always find something to be proud of within my sons. I also have the inner strength to bite my tongue when necessary. Mr. K’s letter also noted that transgender teenagers are twenty times more likely to kill themselves than that of their peers. I ask this question. Are you helping this situation, or are you part of the problem?
This same letter also mentioned that a gay boy in a dress was one of the seven mortal sins. So I googled the seven mortal sins, and made note of the seventh and final Deadly Sin! “ He who Soweth discord among his brethren has committed an abomination against God!”
And yes, diversity does make us stronger, wiser, and all around better humans!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.