Editor: Once upon a time, there were some very typical sheep, doing what sheep do. Which is blindly following the herd. Which is also where the term herd immunity came from. You see, if all of the sheep together help create a Constitutional crisis, then they are all immune from ridicule and are there by immune from prosecution.
Anyway, these mindless sheep went on blindly following their golden idol. They waded through swamps together, they had Covid rallies, they even wore silly red hats. But eventually they followed their Yellow haired messiah to the edge of a great cliff.
Their only choice at this point was to take responsibility for creating this monster, and apologizing for colluding with Russians. Or, to jump off the cliff with their idol (the wolf, as the rest of us know him by). Don’t be a sheep !
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
