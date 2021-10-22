Editor: I awoke today, opened my paper and was awoke to the News-Herald’s Greatest Hits selection, starring Kandi Finfrock with “ I’m Obsessed with Old Joe & Hunter Biden!”, followed by the crooner Bruce Warner with “The Sky is Falling, and it’s the Democrats Fault!”And a real fan favorite, Ed Schweizer’s swan song, “Global Warming is Hogwash, and Masks Don’t Work!” Like my grandpappy always said, “ A wise man don’t boil his cabbage twice!”
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
