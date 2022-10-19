Editor: Once again our beloved city makes national news! Unfortunately, the news wasn’t about our beautiful weather, our prosperous economy, not even a mention of our famous bridge.

Instead, our fringe, extremists took to the air waves to ignite further political fires, falsely accusing our esteemed Mayor Sheehy and others of being conspirators of illicit crimes. All of which is “Fake News”.

