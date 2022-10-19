Editor: Once again our beloved city makes national news! Unfortunately, the news wasn’t about our beautiful weather, our prosperous economy, not even a mention of our famous bridge.
Instead, our fringe, extremists took to the air waves to ignite further political fires, falsely accusing our esteemed Mayor Sheehy and others of being conspirators of illicit crimes. All of which is “Fake News”.
These falsehoods were aired on a national podcast, and our very own Karen Vanderjagt nodded her head in agreement, and fueled the fires of division and deceit!
I know mayor Sheehy to be an honest, hard working man of great character, and I’d suggest he take legal action against these purveyors of malice.
All of this began with this fringe groups’s distaste for drag shows! I have a solution for you folks!
You don’t like drag shows? Then don’t go to one!
You don’t like gay marriage? Then don’t marry a gay! We would all prosper from your ability to mind your own business!
Please don’t say it’s about the children! It’s rarely about the children! That’s just a great excuse to cover your ill tempered hate mongering ! PS don’t tell me to move to California or Canada either !
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.