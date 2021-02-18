Editor: Earlier this week I was shopping in a local store. This store is a small, mom-and-pop business, owned by an elderly couple. There were signs clearly posted on the door and elsewhere that masks were required. I’m not a non-mask shamer, so I don’t typically notice people’s choices of face coverings. However, I do notice bad behavior, and I experienced an unsightly interaction between an overweight, slovenly fellow cursing the store owner that his constitutional rights were being violated and that he simply can’t breath while wearing a mask while shopping. I found his comments laughable and pathetically dramatic!
I’m a school teacher and every day I see 6-year-olds diligently following the mask protocols for eight hours a day. They rarely complain because they understand the importance of not infecting their peers and teachers. I also see medical workers wearing their masks for 10-12 hour shifts, all while running to and fro saving lives.
So, to the fat guy that likes to berate old women, and is unable to “breathe” while wearing a mask while shopping for five minutes! I say to you, grow up and mask up. Be part of the solution!
Joe Thomas
Lake Havasu City
