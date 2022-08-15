Editor: I have a confession. My best friend eats her own poo, and yet I have found a way to accept her as she is, and I’ve been able to overlook this issue. She’s kind, she’s always there for me, she sleeps in my bed, and on occasion she fetches my slippers. This got me to thinking, we are about to become inundated with negative political advertising that is looking to creative divisiveness between us based upon our political party preferences.
So, I thought to myself, “ If I can overlook the fact that my best dog friend eats her own poo, surely I can show the same grace to my neighbors and community members that share different views than that of myself.”
